'A pretty cool night': Kansas City photographers capture Blue supermoon

Courtesy Glenn Hemberger
A photo showing the Blue Supermoon and planets Jupiter (top left) and Saturn (far right) taken on Wednesday night, Aug. 30, 2023 in Leawood, Kansas.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Aug 31, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was just the right mix of clouds and clear skies late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning for Kansas City photographers to capture the Blue supermoon.

We had several viewers e-mail us their photos of the moon, which, in one case had some company.

Photographer Glenn Hemberger captured not only the moon but planets Saturn and Jupiter as well from a vantage point in Leawood.

“A pretty cool night,” Hemberger wrote in an e-mail to KSHB 41.

A little further west near Cedar Creek in Olathe, viewer Scott Malone took the opportunity to showcase the moon against a field of corn.

The moon and a cornfield captured on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in Olathe, Kansas.

We also heard from Brenda Rempe who lives north of Bethany, Missouri near the Iowa border.

Blue Supermoon taken on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 from near Bethany, Missouri.

Whether it's a cool shot of the moon or something happening in your community, feel free to share your photos with us! Just e-mail to pics@kshb.com.

