'A servant's heart': Fallen WyCo Deputy Elijah Ming's college baseball coach remembers former player

Elijah Ming, the Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty this weekend, is being remembered as both a pillar in his community and a standout athlete on the baseball diamond.

There's a stillness across eastern Kansas ball fields following Ming's tragic death.

"It's a loss," said John Hill III, Head Baseball Coach at Fort Scott Community College.

Hill told KSHB 41 that from the day Ming walked on at this program, his smile and energy filled the clubhouse.

"We always talked about in the 'Hound Family' was being a faucet, not a drain," Hill said. "He was always being part of the solution, moving us forward."

The F.L. Schlagle High School graduate initially joined the "Hound Fam" to play football, but his live arm on the pitcher's mound made him stand out. Ming was crowned homecoming king during his time at Fort Scott Community College.

"It was a wonderful two years getting to coach him," Hill said. "All his classmates loved him."

Ming's drive earned him an opportunity to play at Wayne State College in Nebraska, where he earned his college degree.

The athletic director at Wayne State issued a statement with his condolences, touting Ming's commitment to service.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Officer Elijah Ming, a proud alumnus of our Wildcat baseball program. I have learned he was a great teammate, whose friendship was valued by his teammates and coaches.



Elijah’s commitment to choosing a profession of civil service and protecting his community exemplifies who he was as a person. Wildcat Athletics extends our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time.” Mike Powicki, Wayne State Director of Athletics

That commitment to service is something Coach Hill saw early in Ming's time in Fort Scott.

"He even had a servant's heart back then," Hill said. "But also a bit of a protector... Elijah was a guy you felt comfortable with, and his family was his family, and he was going to protect them."

That selfless nature stayed with Ming until the end.

"That servant's mind and heart, with that smile, and the backing up with what that smile told you, we're not as good without it," Hill said.

