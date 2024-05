KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the KCmetro.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for Eastern Wyandotte county in Kansas, northeastern Johnson County in Kansas, and Northern Jackson County in Missouri until 7:30 a.m.

Hail, rain and wind can cause damage to roofs, siding and trees with 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized hail.

The storm is moving northeast at 55 MPH.