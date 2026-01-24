KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

Throughout the weekend, our team at KSHB 41 is tracking road conditions and checking in with residents across the Kansas City area as snow moved through the region.

A snow day looks different for Mission residents

Some people were ready for the winter weather, and some were not. Thatcher Liposchak was well-prepared for any amount of snow in Mission.

"I tried to stay ahead of the shoveling, so I came out and shoveled a little bit after making some chili," Liposchak said.

His preparation extended beyond just having a shovel ready.

"We had the pet salt all lined up, just in case it hadn't really snowed a ton this year, so we had it already stockpiled. Had the shovel ready to go. So again, we went grocery shopping two days ago just to make sure we had everything," Liposchak said.

That preparation paid off for his daughter Mila, who was able to enjoy some time on her swing despite the cold weather—if only for a little bit.

"It'd be nice to get a little bit more. We'd like to make some snowmen," Liposchak said.

Over on Johnson Drive, Flatlanders Ski & Snowboard said the snow means business. When asked if it was an obligation for a ski store to be open during a snowstorm, employee Jeff Vanthullenar laughed and said it wouldn't look good if they weren't.

"Cold weather is going to bring people in looking for, you know, gloves or hats at the very least," Vanthullenar said.

While some customers needed gloves and hats, others had more urgent needs. One customer, Ricky Pannhaxay, showed up to the store wearing shorts. Despite the cold weather, Pannhaxay had ambitious plans for his day.

"Probably going snowboarding or something, maybe a little run too. We'll see how it goes," Pannhaxay said.

So even with all the anticipation and preparation, nothing quite prepares residents for just how cold a moment outside actually feels during winter weather.

