A traffic crash Friday injured 2 KCMO police officers and 1 woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two KCMO police officers and one woman in a second car were injured in a traffic crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. in the intersection of East 23rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police said two officers were headed south on Prospect Avenue on an emergency call.

The patrol car's emergency lights and sirens were on and sounding, police said.

A car pulled out from a stop sign at East 23rd Street and was hit by the patrol car.

The force of the impact sent the patrol car into an electrical service pole and a bus shelter.

The officers and the woman were taken to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.