A week before election, activists ask KCK mayor to urge DOJ to investigate KCKPD

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In 1996 Kendra Wright's aunt, Rose Calvin, was murdered in Kansas City, Kansas. Wright's uncle, John Keith Calvin, went to prison for the crime but maintains that he didn't do it.

In fact, another man has confessed to the killing.

"It’s not a good feeling at all just to know that there my uncle for one is in there for something that he didn't do," Wright said. "And then at the time of my aunt’s murder we couldn't even see her body. We couldn't we didn't know anything about it."

One of the detectives on the case was Roger Golubski.

For the last two years the FBI has been looking into Golubski, who has been the focus of several accusations including framing an innocent man because that man’s mother allegedly refused Golubski’s sexual advances.

A week before KCK residents cast a ballot for Mayor, the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity (MORE2) organized the latest rally calling for the Department of Justice to open an investigation of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and for Mayor David Alvey to urge them to do so.

"If we the community don't hear our voice, then we won't be heard it's a lot of people they're still afraid and scared to speak up but if we all stand together they can’t knock us all down," Star Trina Cooper, Dorothy Cooper's daughter, said. "So let's all stand together and let's get this done."

In a statement Alvey's office wrote:

“As you are aware, the Unified Government (UG) has been cooperating with various federal agency inquiries into these matters since 2019, providing any and all information requested by appropriate federal authorities. In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, the UG and the Mayor’s Office have not been able to comment publicly on the status or content of these inquiries and those restrictions continue. The UG will continue to assist federal, state, and local authorities on any external investigations or inquiries involving the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (KCKPD), providing any and all information requested. I encourage the community to also assist by providing any new or relevant information they may have involving any unsolved cases or other matters for review, and want to assure our community that the UG will continue to assist authorities in their investigation. Our community, and especially those families that have brought forth allegations, deserve that the truth be known and justice be done, no matter how or when it occurs. We look forward to the findings of federal authorities.”

His opponent retired KCKPD Deputy Chief Tyrone Garner said in a statement: "Mr. Garner welcomes and continues to support any independent investigations into allegations of criminal wrongdoing that are geared towards bringing clarity, justice and the comfort of closure to those that have demanded and pursued inquiry, healing and reconciliation."

"We're prayerful that something will be done," Wright said.