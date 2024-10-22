Absentee in-person voting opens Tuesday in Missouri

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

Absentee in-person voting starts Tuesday morning for Missouri voters.

Local election boards will offer the no-excuse-needed voting for the next two weeks, until November 4. It is the same process as Election Day, meaning voters need a valid government-issued photo ID. The Missouri Secretary of State’soffice accepts the following:



A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license;

A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card;

A nonexpired United States passport; or

Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri that is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.

Jackson County voters can visit herefor the locations and hours for voting. Kansas City voters in city limits should visit the city’s election board website for information.

Along with its office Jackson County Election Board has a satellite voting location at Fleming Meeting Hall in Blue Springs. On weekends, the satellite location will be at the Ranger Rec building in Lee’s Summit.

Sara Zorich with JCEB said this satellite location will allow voters in the eastern part of the county to have easier access without driving to Independence.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Sara Zorich, JCEB Director

"We are testing this to see if we can't help out. Some more Eastern [Jackson County] voters out this way so that our Grandview voters, our Lone Jack voters, those people that are a little further out, don't have to come all the way to the Independence Square. It's been quite a feat to try to find a facility and workers to make it all happen. So we're fingers crossed. But I think we're ready,” said Zorich.

Zorich reminds voters to read up on the ballot language before they come to the polls. Also, make sure all the information on your photo ID is updated like your name and address.

She said that this advanced voting option works for people who may be disabled or have to work on Election Day.

"I think it's going to be pretty popular. We've had quite a turnout already at our absentee office, which requires an excuse, of course, to vote in person or even have a mail-in. But I think we're going to be pretty busy at all of our locations,” said Zorich.