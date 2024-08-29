'Absolutely broken': Irish community mourns loss of slain chef Shaun Brady

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shaun Brady is being remembered by those who knew him as someone who brought people together through his culinary creations.

Brady, 44, was killed Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of Brady's KC, a Brookside restaurant he co-owned.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said he'd been taking out trash when he spotted several people near a vehicle in the parking lot.

Brady, a beloved chef and figure in the Kansas City Irish community, confronted the suspects when gunfire rang out.

He was shot during the confrontation and later died.

The Kansas City Irish Fest Board of Directors, who often worked closely with Brady, released a statement on his passing, remembering him as a dear friend.

"On behalf of the Kansas City Irish Fest Community, our hearts are absolutely broken to hear of the tragic loss of our dear friend and colleague Shaun Brady," the statement said. "Shaun was not only a large part of the Kansas City Irish Fest Family, his restaurant, Brady and Fox, was a place where many in the Irish community gathered. It was one of Shaun's greatest gifts to bring people together with his culinary creations."

Brady was the head chef and creator of the Kansas City Irish Breakfast, an event scheduled for this Sunday as part of Irish Fest weekend festivities.

The board said the KC Irish Fest will go on, but the breakfast will be canceled.

KCPD said the investigation into Brady's death continues. No word on any suspect.

