AC Hotel to open in September in renovated Rialto Building in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AC Hotel is close to opening a 239-room hotel in the historic Rialto building at the corner of 9th Street and Grand in downtown Kansas City.

The hotel franchise, which is part of the Marriott group, hopes to open for visitors in September.

The 13-story Rialto building was first completed in 1911, which has served historically as office space and as a professional building, according to the Missouri Valley Special Collections at the Kansas City Public Library.

The hotel’s website says the location “offers a prime spot in the heart of the city.”

It’s the second AC Hotel in the Kansas City area, having operated a location in the Westport neighborhood.

Local hotel management is hosting a job fair for hourly and supervisory roles at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31 through 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, in the Rialto Ballroom (one of four meeting spaces) on the 2nd floor of the renovated building.

More information about the event is available online.

