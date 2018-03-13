Accused dog killer charged with stabbing his mother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man suspected of stabbing his neighbor's dog to death is now charged with stabbing his mother multiple times.

In December 2017, Samuel Sanders was accused of stabbing his neighbor's dog, Zeus, near 43rd and Park in Kansas City. Monique Rollins told police the 31-year-old entered her home and stabbed the dog seven times, killing him in her home.

"He came over with the intentions to do what he did. Zeus came toward him, he stabbed Zeus twice, then he dragged him into the hallway and stabbed him again," said Rollins.

Sanders is now accused of stabbing his mother several times with a knife.

According to the probable cause statement, the incident happened in the 7200 block of Virginia Avenue on March 4. Sanders allegedly said, "Somebody's gonna die today," before reportedly stabbing his mother in the neck, back, head, and chest. The victim had to get 25 staples to close her wounds.

"I believe had he been arrested for what he did to Zeus, he wouldn't have done what he did to his mother," said Rollins.

The Jackson County prosecutor has charged Sanders with felony domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Sanders was not charged in city or county court for the alleged attack on the dog in December.