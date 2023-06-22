Ace Hardware announces plan to build retail support center in Kansas City, create jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ace Hardware Corporation announced plans to build a new distribution center in Kansas City, Missouri, a major investment for the company that will create 350 new jobs.

The company, which has 5,700 stores worldwide, announced Thursday that Kansas City will be the site for a 1.5 million-square-foot retail support center, which is slated to be fully operational in 2025.

“We’re excited to add a world-renowned company like Ace Hardware to the growing list of businesses opening new facilities in Missouri,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “Our state’s location in the center of the United States gives companies the ability to reach customers quickly."

The retail support center will be equipped with state-of-the art technology, automation and warehouse management systems.

The center will be located at the new KCI 29 Logistics Park, a 3,300-acre future logistic park that is located just north of the new KCI terminal. Developers broke ground on the project Wednesday, with Parson and Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas in attendance.

Construction of the project is set to begin during the second quarter of 2023.

—