Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ace Hardware announces plan to build retail support center in Kansas City, create jobs

The center will create 350 new jobs in Kansas City
ace hardware snow preps.JPG
Charlie Keegan
Hardware stores around Kansas City, Missouri, expect ice scrapers, snow shovels and other items to fly off the shelves Tuesday as the area is now officially under a winter storm warning.
ace hardware snow preps.JPG
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 11:36:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ace Hardware Corporation announced plans to build a new distribution center in Kansas City, Missouri, a major investment for the company that will create 350 new jobs.

The company, which has 5,700 stores worldwide, announced Thursday that Kansas City will be the site for a 1.5 million-square-foot retail support center, which is slated to be fully operational in 2025.

“We’re excited to add a world-renowned company like Ace Hardware to the growing list of businesses opening new facilities in Missouri,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “Our state’s location in the center of the United States gives companies the ability to reach customers quickly."

The retail support center will be equipped with state-of-the art technology, automation and warehouse management systems.

The center will be located at the new KCI 29 Logistics Park, a 3,300-acre future logistic park that is located just north of the new KCI terminal. Developers broke ground on the project Wednesday, with Parson and Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas in attendance.

Construction of the project is set to begin during the second quarter of 2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app