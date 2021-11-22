ACLU, NCAC urge North Kansas City schools to return censored LGBTQ books to libraries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Civil Liberties Union plans to intervene after the North Kansas City School District censored some library books.

The ACLU issued a warning to the district for removing LGBTQ affirming books from the libraries. It claims that removing the books violates student constitutional rights and that the Supreme Court has ruled that school boards cannot sensor library content simply because they dislike it or disagree.

“Students must be free to access library books—without discrimination or censorship—that are LGBTQ+ affirming as well as books that provide an inclusive and accurate history of racism,” ACLU of Missouri Executive Director Luz María Henríquez said in a release.

NKC high schools recently pulled the books "All Boys Aren't Blue" and "Fun Home," according to the National Coalition Against Censorship.

The NCAC has also written to the district to urge them to put the books back in the library.

According to the ACLU, around a dozen students plan to address the school board at its Monday night meeting and emphasize their need for access to the books.