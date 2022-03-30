Active Tuberculosis cases identified in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with the Unified Government Public Health Department, has confirmed a small number of active Tuberculosis cases in Wyandotte County.

KDHE said in a news release that at this time there have been fewer than 10 patients identified.

Some of the cases are known to be multi-drug resistant TB, which is caused by the bacteria developing a resistance to the primary treatment drugs.

"KDHE and UGPHD are working to ensure that patients are receiving appropriate treatment and to prevent additional cases from occurring," the release said. "Additionally, the agencies are working with and following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for this investigation. There is minimal risk to the general public while this investigation takes place."

UGPHD has been in contact with all of the TB patients to identify close contacts and conduct testing of those individuals. People who have been in close contact will be notified by the department and provided a free test.

"TB is an infectious disease that is caused by a bacterium and is most commonly found in the lungs," the release said. "In most cases, TB spreads through prolonged contact and is treatable."

The release also said that even if someone is infected with TB bacteria it doesn't mean the person will get the " active TB " disease.

"Most people who become infected do not develop active TB," the release said. "Instead, they are considered to have “latent TB infection” because their body’s defenses can protect them."

TB is spread through the air, and a person may become infected if they breath in bacteria-laden particulates and the bacteria settles in the lungs and grows. Only people with symptoms of active TB can spread the disease.

According to the release, general symptoms of TB include feelings of sickness or weakness, fever, night sweats, coughing, chest pain or coughing up blood.

KDHE asked that anyone experiencing symptoms or who feels strongly they may have been infected with TB, recently or many years ago, to contact a medical professional.