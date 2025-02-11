Actor Tyler Hynes giving out free hugs Tuesday after Chiefs Super Bowl loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyler Hynes, the lead actor in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Hallmark movie Holiday Touchdown is giving out free hugs to struggling Chiefs fans Tuesday afternoon.

Hynes says he’ll be hanging out at Wild About Harry gift shop - where part of the movie was shot - from 4 to 6 p.m. tonight. The address is 104 W Maple Ave, Independence.

“The team, like this city, has a spirit and sincerity unlike anywhere I’ve ever been and for me personally, high or low, win or lose, it’s all just as beautiful cause the folks you share it with,” Hynes posted Tuesday on Instagram.

Hynes wrote that he was down in New Orleans for Sunday’s game with Chiefs fans.

Now that he’s back in town, he wants to “hug, high-five and celebrate one heck of a year with a few lovely locals and anyone who wants to join us,” Hynes wrote. “I’m told the couch is still there.”