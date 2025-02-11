Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Actor Tyler Hynes giving out free hugs Tuesday after Chiefs Super Bowl loss

TV-Swift Kelce Holiday TV
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Joshua Haines/AP
This image released by Hallmark Media shows Hunter King, left, and Tyler Hynes in a scene from "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. (Joshua Haines/Hallmark Media via AP)
TV-Swift Kelce Holiday TV
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyler Hynes, the lead actor in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Hallmark movie Holiday Touchdown is giving out free hugs to struggling Chiefs fans Tuesday afternoon.

Hynes says he’ll be hanging out at Wild About Harry gift shop - where part of the movie was shot - from 4 to 6 p.m. tonight. The address is 104 W Maple Ave, Independence.

“The team, like this city, has a spirit and sincerity unlike anywhere I’ve ever been and for me personally, high or low, win or lose, it’s all just as beautiful cause the folks you share it with,” Hynes posted Tuesday on Instagram.

Hynes wrote that he was down in New Orleans for Sunday’s game with Chiefs fans.

Now that he’s back in town, he wants to “hug, high-five and celebrate one heck of a year with a few lovely locals and anyone who wants to join us,” Hynes wrote. “I’m told the couch is still there.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone