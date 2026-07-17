JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Advance voting begins Saturday in Johnson County ahead of the August 4 primary.

Advance Voting begins Saturday in Johnson County

The biggest change voters will notice is fewer advance voting locations.

While voters in De Soto and Spring Hill will have new early voting options, eight other early voting sites used in past elections, will no longer be available.

Advance voting will also now all follow the same schedule: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The final Monday before Election Day, hours will be from 8 a.m. to noon.

Here's a list of the early voting polling places:

- Johnson County Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar Ave.

- Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave.

- Hilltop Conference Center Blue Valley, 7700 W. 143rd St.

- Overland Park Arboretum Longhouse, 9209 W. 179th St.

- Shawnee Library, 13811 Johnson Drive

- Lenexa City Center Library, 8778 Penrose Lane

- Johnson County Election Office, 2101 E. Kansas City Road

- Olathe Indian Creek Library, 16100 W. 135th St.

- Spring Hill Civic Center, 401 N. Madison St.

- Monticello Library, 22435 W. 66th St.

- New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Parkway

- De Soto Community Center, 32905 W. 84th St.

According to the Johnson County Election Office, registered voters can cast their vote at any advanced voting location in the county.

In Wyandotte County, in person advance voting starts next Saturday, July 25th.