Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Advance voting in Johnson County begins Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Johnson County, Kansas
Johnson County logo.jpg
Posted at 4:47 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 17:47:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — General election voting will open on Saturday in Johnson County, Kansas, at eight different locations.

Advance voting will be open through next week, according to a release from the county.

City, school district, community college, and water and drainage offices will be among those on the ballot.

Voting locations are:

  • Johnson County Election Office, 2101 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe
  • Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
  • Hilltop Conference Center, 7700 W 143rd St, Overland Park
  • Johnson County Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar Ave, Mission
  • Johnson County Sunset Office Building, 11811 S Sunset Dr, Olathe
  • New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Pkwy, Gardner
  • Olathe Indian Creek Library, 16100 W 135th St, Olathe
  • Monticello Library, 22435 W 66th St, Shawnee

Most locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details can be found on the county website.

Voters can also vote by mail. Applications for a mail-in ballot are due by Oct. 26.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage