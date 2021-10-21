Advance voting in Johnson County begins Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — General election voting will open on Saturday in Johnson County, Kansas, at eight different locations.

Advance voting will be open through next week, according to a release from the county.

City, school district, community college, and water and drainage offices will be among those on the ballot.

Voting locations are:



Johnson County Election Office, 2101 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe

Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Hilltop Conference Center, 7700 W 143rd St, Overland Park

Johnson County Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar Ave, Mission

Johnson County Sunset Office Building, 11811 S Sunset Dr, Olathe

New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Pkwy, Gardner

Olathe Indian Creek Library, 16100 W 135th St, Olathe

Monticello Library, 22435 W 66th St, Shawnee

Most locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details can be found on the county website .

Voters can also vote by mail. Applications for a mail-in ballot are due by Oct. 26.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.