Advance voting in major Kansas counties opens this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Advance voting in key Kansas counties opens this week, with Douglas County starting both advance in-person and mail voting on Wednesday, July 13.

Until July 29, regular weekday advance in-person voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Douglas County Elections Office.

Saturday advance in-person voting opens July 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the elections office as well as Lecompton City Hall, Eudora City Hall and Baldwin City Fire Station.

The last day to advance vote in person is August 1 from 8 a.m. to noon at the elections office.

The elections office may announce additional advance in-person voting hours from July 13 to July 30 to accommodate heavy volume.

To vote by mail, voters can complete an application by printing it out or filling out a form online . Digitally typed signatures are not accepted.

Ballot drop box locations will open July 13 at seven locations and close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

In Johnson County, advance in-person voting starts July 16, with nine locations open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and seven additional locations will open July 23.

Advance voting at 13 locations will continue through Saturday, July 30, and at three locations until Aug. 1.

Shawnee City Hall will not be open on Monday, July 25 for advance in-person voting.

Ballot drop boxes for advance mail voting are available 24/7 at eight locations beginning July 13 and the deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is July 26. Boxes close at 7 p.m. on August 2.

Applications for advance voting ballots are available online .

Advance in-person voting begins July 23 in Wyandotte County at four locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Wyandotte County Election Office will be open on Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon, but the other locations will close at 4 p.m. on July 30.

Wyandotte County will begin mailing advance ballots on July 13.

Three ballot drop box locations across the county will be available from July 14 until August 2 at 7 p.m. The deadline to apply for a mailing ballot is July 26.

There will be no Sunday voting in any of these counties.

