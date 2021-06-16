Adventure Oasis Water Park reopens Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just as temperatures hit too darn hot, there's an oasis reopening in Independence.

The Adventure Oasis Water Park will reopen at noon Wednesday.

The park received a chlorine delivery Tuesday, and the water is now safe for fun, according to a news release from the City of Independence.

The parks hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The park is located at 2100 Hub Drive.

For more information about ticket prices and special events, call 816-325-7370.