Adventure Oasis Water Park reopens Wednesday

Jordan Betts
The City of Shawnee is gearing up to open up their pools on Saturday.
Posted at 10:49 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 23:50:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just as temperatures hit too darn hot, there's an oasis reopening in Independence.

The Adventure Oasis Water Park will reopen at noon Wednesday.

The park received a chlorine delivery Tuesday, and the water is now safe for fun, according to a news release from the City of Independence.

The parks hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The park is located at 2100 Hub Drive.

For more information about ticket prices and special events, call 816-325-7370.

