Aerosmith includes stop in Kansas City, Missouri for farewell tour on Nov. 16

Julio Aprea
<p>Aerosmith in Concert (Arnhem, Netherlands)</p>
Posted at 9:16 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 11:28:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Iconic American rock band Aerosmith announced Monday it will be arriving to Kansas City, Missouri's T-Mobile Center on Nov. 16 as part of its farewell tour.

The band — known for hits like "Dream On," will be joined by special guest The Black Crowes.

Ticket sales open to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Aerosmith announced news of the farewell tour on social media Monday morning.

Drummer Joey Kramer, who has been with Aerosmith since the start, will be absent from the tour, the band announced.

Kansas City is part of a 40-city tour that begins on Sept. 6 in Philadelphia and ends on Jan. 26, 2024 in Montreal, Canada.

