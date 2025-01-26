Watch Now
AFC Championship game day information for fans at the stadium and on the couch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's finally game day for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC championship and a spot next month in the Super Bowl.

The winner of today's game will hoist the Lamar Hunt Trophy, named for the Chiefs founder and football visionary.

Tailgating fans grabbed spots early Sunday to eat and enjoy pregame fun with friends.

Here is the official schedule:

1:00 p.m. - Parking Gates Open

1:30 p.m. - Ford Tailgate District Opens

3:00 p.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

3:30 p.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

4:30 p.m. - Team Warm-Ups Begin

5:29 p.m. - Bills Team Introduction

5:31 p.m. - Chiefs Team Introduction

5:35 p.m. - National Anthem

5:38 p.m. - Coin Toss

5:40 p.m. - Kickoff

