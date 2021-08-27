Afghan interpreter finds refuge in Missouri after evacuation flight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Afghan ally who worked as a translator for the U.S. military was among those recently evacuated from Kabul and relocated in Missouri.

“I couldn't control my happy tears in the plane when I got there,” Zamzama Safi said.

Her opportunity last week for refuge was assisted by Congressman Emanuel Cleaver's officer and a staffer.

“Everybody was happy, especially me,” she said of the flight out of Afghanistan. “I have been through so much, and I was suffering over there. I was very happy [leaving the airport] and I couldn't control my tears.”

For years, she worked as a coalition interpreter, assisting on U.S. missions where she faced multiple bombings and assault – and was eager to help as an ally wherever possible.

After being escorted the 7,000 miles from Kabul, she said, she’s thankful to now call St. Louis home.

“I was there, I was very scared,” Safi said. “I wanted to be in a peaceful place, in a quiet place. So that's why I like Missouri: it’s quiet and it's very green, it’s calm. So, I like it so far.”

Cleaver said Safi would bring "tremendous value" to the U.S. and wants those who are struggling to leave Afghanistan to know they're not alone – and he’ll continue to help with rescue efforts.

“It’s turned out to be quite difficult because now we have over 130 individuals on our list here, trying to get out,” he said. “I've gotten photographs from the airport.”

The congressman said at least 24 people are in the pipeline to evacuate, and they’ll likely be dispersed around Missouri.

“The list is adding up every day,” Cleaver said. “These people put their lives on the line, and many of them may not have thought at the time that it would jeopardize their very existence. But they did it because they believed in freedom and that women should have a right to a decent life and that life should be designed by them and no one else.”

Cleaver also made a promise to those looking for refuge.

“We are going to do everything we can up until the last minute," he said.

As for Safi, she wants to find a job in intelligence and earn a Master’s Degree for her new start in the United States.

“I never give up," she said. "I have hope and faith."