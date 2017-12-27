After Christmas shoppers brave the cold

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Mall parking lots throughout the Kansas City metro were full of after-Christmas shoppers on Tuesday looking for good deals despite the cold.

Shoppers at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas had to brave the cold and long walks from their cars because of the frigid temperature and packed parking lots.

"I definitely thought there would be really good sales. Sometimes store put on smaller sales before Christmas like 20 or 30 percent off, but after Christmas, you'll see 40 or 50 percent off." said Taylor Kyler, who decided to do some after-Christmas shopping.

Experts say strong Black Friday sales gave an early indication of a profitable holiday season. Early promotions offered by retailers in November also helped motivate shoppers to spend money.