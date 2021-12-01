Watch
After COVID-caused delay, Truman Library to reopen this week

Dan Cohen/KSHB
The main entrance to the Truman Library and Museum, re-opening to the public on July 2.
Truman Library and Museum
Posted at 2:29 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 15:29:12-05

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Harry S. Truman Museum and Library in Independence is scheduled to reopen with limited hours on Thursday.

The museum closed in October because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.

It previously reopened in July after nearly two years of renovations.

Museum officials said the museum will initially be open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people who buy advanced tickets online. Visitors will be required to wear masks.

The museum underwent a nearly $30 million renovation project starting in 2019 that was slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

