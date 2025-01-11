After days without seeing a snow plow, neighbors finally see relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over the last week, we have amplified the frustrations of community members who are waiting for their neighborhoods to be plowed. Those frustrations have been felt on both sides of the state line.

We followed up on some tips we received from viewers and spoke to them. They say they have seen some relief but they had to be patient.

Fernando Andrade had to wake up early on Friday.

“I had to snow plow the street as well and help the neighbors,” Andrade said.

He lives on the north side of KC and says his street didn’t see a snow plow for days, especially because it is a cul-de-sac.

“I don’t want to say they ignored us, because they came. But yeah, they can do better,” Andrade said.

His neighbors said things improved on Friday afternoon when snow plows finally drove by the area.

But the Northland neighbors were not alone. On the south side of the city, Jim Powell was also dealing with a similar situation.

“After the big snow, they made one pass with a 7-foot plow Tuesday morning. Never came back,” Powell said.

According to him, he contacted the city—and was finally able to see another plow drive by on Friday.

“It’s a lot better," he said.

KSHB 41 spoke with Kansas City's Director of Public Works Michael Shaw, who said that the smaller, tighter side streets are an issue for the large plow trucks.

For those, the city has to use smaller trucks—but they can’t push as much snow as the larger ones.

Jim and Fernando share not only the challenge and the relief but also the same feeling.

“It’s frustrating,” said Powell.

