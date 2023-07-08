After girl scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets, Olathe man donates tickets to her

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Elsa Wiemerslage and her family were recently thrown a curve ball after being scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets for one of her shows in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Wiemerslage Family, who live in Waterloo, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis, lost nearly $1,000 in the scam.

Going to the concert means a lot to 13-year-old Elsa, who's been battling Luekemia since she was five.

Recently, Elsa also began experiencing kidney failure due to side effects from the Luekemia treatment.

During a third kidney transplant, Elsa said she really fell in love with Swift.

"When I was at St. Jude for my third transplant, I really fell in love with Taylor Swift," Elsa previously told KSHB 41 News. "She’s a great performer, her acts are beautiful. She’s just an amazing artist."

Kidney failure is something Frank, who lives in Olathe, is all too familiar with, as he just received a transplant last week.

So, when he came across Elsa's story, he decided to donate new tickets to her. Frank said the pair are now bonded over the experience.

"Nobody can talk about it [kidney failure] like what we can," Frank said.

Elsa said she got the news about the tickets two days ago, and has been filled with excitement since.

"He's super sweet, super awesome," Elsa said. "I couldn't sleep cause I was so excited. I was so excited all day, I just wanted to be at the concert."

