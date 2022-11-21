Agencies continue search for missing 74-year-old woman in silver alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities continued to search Monday for a missing 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease and other mental and physical issues.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say Margorie Neil Tompkins was dropped off around 9:26 a.m. on Nov. 17 at University Health Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. About five hours later at 2:20 p.m., Tompkins was seen getting into an apparently unknown black vehicle leaving the hospital. She hasn't been seen since.

That vehicle did not belong to the same transportation company that picked up Tompkins from Meadow View Health and Rehab in Harrisonville and dropped her off at the hospital Thursday morning. Police said the transportation company didn't pick her up from the hospital or take her back to the Harrisonville facility.

When she did not return, police said officials with the nursing facility reported her missing. That prompted police to issue a silver alert early Friday morning.

Besides Alzheimer’s disease, police said Tompkins has dementia, paranoid schizophrenia, and diabetes. She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds, has brown and gray hair, and hazel eyes.

Tompkins, who uses a wheelchair and walker, was wearing a purple hat, glasses, a purple and blue scarf, a purple coat, and a blue medical mask. Police ask anyone with information about Tompkins to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or 911.

The I-Team reached out to University Health Monday. On Friday, a spokesman said the hospital was conducting an internal review of Tompkins’ disappearance.

“Of course, the safety of our patients at University Health is always a top priority,” spokesperson Keith King said in a written statement. “We continue to work closely with law enforcement who are handling the silver alert."

The I-Team asked about resources to assist patients with Alzheimer's disease or other physical or mental issues during transportation. The hospital has not responded to our questions.

