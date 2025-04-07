AI expert recommends technology to save time, money at the grocery store

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.

With tariffs and inflation top of mind for many, some shoppers are looking for new ways to save money.

AI expert and founder of the KC AI Club, Chris Kovac, walked us through ways to leverage technology to save time and money at the checkout.

“We can start with big-picture ideas and then we can drill down,” Kovac said. “For example, to find sales on food or that we can research a particular topic or find a local producer if you’re looking for a farmer to buy from.”

There are a few ways AI can help in the kitchen. Users can ask a program to track a grocery budget, suggest affordable substitutions or create a recipe without the leftovers in the fridge.

You can use AI as a tool to hunt for deals and coupons too.

Kovac said the more you use it, the better the results.

“It will start to become smarter about what we like, what we don’t like, what our budget parameters are,” he said. “It will start becoming more tailored to us as individuals.”

Some Kansas City shoppers say they are open to using AI when shopping because of the current economic climate.

“I definitely think that we will have to get a little bit more resourceful with what’s in our fridge or what’s in our pantry,” said shopper Lois Wetzel. “And I think we might have to be more targeted when we go to the grocery store.”

Other shoppers said they are weary of the new technology. Kovac is aware of the hesitations that come with AI.

“Be open-minded, be curious, don’t be scared,” he said. “It’s simply a tool that will help our lives.”

Kovac recommended new users ask friends and family how they use AI and what tasks they would recommend as a starting point.

