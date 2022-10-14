Ainsley's Angels to assist children with special needs during Garmin Kansas City Marathon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Race weekend is here in Kansas City.

The Garmin KC Marathon takes off Saturday morning and hundreds of runners are participating, and that includes the one's who want to participate, but can't run alone.

That's where Ainsley's Angels comes into play.

Local Ambassador Brad Wardlow has been running in marathon's, like the Garmin KC, for 14-years.

"[I was] kinda getting burnt out on it and just trying to find that next push to keep me motivated," he said.

He found Ainsley's Angels, a national volunteer group of runners who help kids and adults with special needs participate in endurance events. But, who is Ainsley?

"[She was] born just a normal, normal girl," Wardlow said. "Then all of a sudden they started noticing little things that she wasn’t progressing."

Ainsley was diagnosed with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD) and soon couldn't walk. Her family wanted her to keep active and be involved, so they started this national group.

Wardlow says it's the motivation of running for someone else that keeps him going through the tough races.

"Last year I was at a point where I was about ready to start walking and these two ladies came up behind me and said 'You’re so inspiring, I don’t know how I would’ve got up this hill without seeing you up there,'" he said.

For one mother, she can't find the words to express her gratitude to Ainsley's Angels. Mary Bobzien's daughter Abigail loves race day, from the crowd cheering and cowbells ringing to celebrate the runners.

"She usually has bright eyed and she’s smiling and she’ll make a noise once in a while, a happy sound," Bobzien said.

Abigale was born with Edwards' Syndrome, a rare disease that prohibits her from walking or talking. Bobzien, who's always been a runner, wanted to be able to do it with her daughter.

"One day I looked at Abigale and I was like, 'Why can’t you come along with me? How can I get you involved in something that I love?" she said.

A friend introduced her to Ainsley's Angels, and it was off to the races. Last year was the first time Abigale road in the Garmin KC Marathon.

"When Brad pushed her through her first half-marathon, I stepped away from running," Bobzien said. "I wanted to be that parent and watch my daughter compete, and that was so cool."

For one of those few times, Bobzien was able to see Abigale, be Abigale.

"That’s the best, that’s what every parent wants to see, being able to let go and see their kid kinda flourish on their own," she said. "And I know she won’t be able to do that deep down, but when those moments arise, they’re the best."

Bobzien now volunteers, hoping that other special needs parents have that same chance to feel the pride in their child that she feels for Abigale.

"I’ve ran and I’ve competed on my own and I’ve done that as an individual and now I get to help others that can’t participate, participate."

—