Air Quality Alert in effect Sunday across Kansas City area due to high ozone levels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An air quality alert is in effect Sunday for a number of cities across the Kansas City area due to an expected unhealthy level of ground-level ozone.

The Mid-America Regional Council issued the alert across Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas, including the cities of Leavenworth, Kansas City, Kansas, Overland Park and Olathe.

In Missouri, the first ozone alert of the season includes the cities of Parkville, Platte City, Weston, Liberty, Excelsior Springs, Kansas City, Missouri and Independence in Platte, Clay and Jackson counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The outdoor Air Quality Index is expected to rise above 100 Sunday, prompting the alert. The higher the index, the greater the level of air pollution.

The Mid-America Regional Council said the ozone is expected to be the primary pollutant and urges people in the area to avoid actions that lead to ozone formation if possible, such as refueling a vehicle or using a gasoline-powered mower.

The council said some ways to help mitigate air quality pollution include to car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water-based paints and cleaners.

People are also advised to avoid "strenuous" outdoor activities to avoid potential health effects. Those particularly at-risk to adverse effects caused by pollution levels include people who are very young, people with respiratory issues and those experiencing symptoms.