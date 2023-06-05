Air quality alert issued in Kansas City for 2nd consecutive day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second consecutive day, Kansas Citians sensitive to poor air quality should stay indoors or limit outdoor activities.

The Mid-America Regional Council predicts Kansas City’s air quality index to reach 108 on Tuesday, one day after predicting an AQI of 101 on Monday.

Both levels put the city in the orange ozone alert category, with ozone pollution being the primary contributor to the high levels.

Ways to reduce pollution include using public transit, avoiding using a gas-powered push mower (one hour of use is roughly equivalent to driving a newer car on a round trip between Kansas City and Topeka) and limiting refueling until after 7 p.m.

More information about air quality is available on MARC’s website.

