Orange air quality alert issued Monday for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The immediate Kansas City area is included in an orange air quality alert Monday.

The Mid-America Regional Council anticipates Monday’s air quality index to exceed 100, with ozone identified as the primary pollutant.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson says young kids and those who pre-existing respiratory problems could be the most impacted. Other sensitive groups should consider reducing their activity level or shorten the amount of time spent outdoors.

Poor air quality expected today! An orange ozone alert day has been issued by @airqkc today due to higher levels of surface ozone. Young kids & those with pre-existing respiratory problems are mainly impacted. Take care of yourself!@kshb41 pic.twitter.com/GPZK24K2LH — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) June 5, 2023

More information about air quality is available on MARC’s website.

—