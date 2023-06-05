Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Orange air quality alert issued Monday for Kansas City area

June 5AQI.jpg
KSHB
June 5AQI.jpg
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 10:43:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The immediate Kansas City area is included in an orange air quality alert Monday.

The Mid-America Regional Council anticipates Monday’s air quality index to exceed 100, with ozone identified as the primary pollutant.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson says young kids and those who pre-existing respiratory problems could be the most impacted. Other sensitive groups should consider reducing their activity level or shorten the amount of time spent outdoors.

More information about air quality is available on MARC’s website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app