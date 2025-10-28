Air traffic controllers union to distribute information Wednesday at KCI about government shutdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the union representing federal air traffic controllers are at airports across the country this week, calling for the end of the federal government shutdown.

Travelers using the Kansas City International Airport may see members of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association distributing information between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday in the arrivals/baggage claim area.

I discussed the effort on Tuesday with Aaron Merrick, regional vice president for NATCA’s Central Region, which is based out of Kansas City Center in Olathe.

“Right now, with the uncertainty of the government shutdown and workers facing $0 paychecks, workers facing an already stressful profession becomes even more stressful because they’re worried about the bills and the paychecks when they should be focused on the job,” Merrick told me.

Merrick estimates about 300 air traffic controllers live in the Kansas City area. While they continue to do their jobs, they aren’t getting paid to do so.

He says the group will be wearing bright yellow shirts while distributing the information near the American Airlines baggage claim area at KCI.

“We should be easy to spot, and we will be handing out informational leaflets to the flying public on how they can do their part to end the government shutdown,” Merrick said.

KSHB obtained a copy of the leaflet ( linked here ), which encourages flyers to contact their member of Congress.

