Al expert shares cost-saving tips ahead of Halloween

The National Retail Federation predicts Halloween spending in 2025 will reach a record of $13.1 billion. With 73% of the U.S. planning to celebrate, that averages a total of $114 planned spending per person.

For shoppers in Kansas City, shopping smart means shopping locally.

Lindsay Hoyt went to pick up items for her daughter's classroom party at Brookside Party Warehouse.

"I wanted to keep it fairly inexpensive," Hoyt said.

For Hoyt, shopping local was important, and so was sticking to her budget.

"I see people spending anywhere from $40 to $400 in the next few days. It'll be fast, it'll be furious and it'll be fun," said Brookside Party Warehouse owner Jerri Brandon.

Kansas City AI Club President Chris Kovac says this is where AI can help.

"All you do is just ask it a general question and then hit the button here," Kovac said. "You can say, okay, where would I find that costume? Or where could I get it today in store? Do I have to order it online?"

He said asking ChatGPT these simple questions can make Halloween spending cheaper and faster.

"The typical range that we're seeing is maybe 20% to 30% savings because you're finding the right price at the right store at the right time," Kovac said.

