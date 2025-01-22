Aladdin Hotel to become apartments, cocktail bar by spring 2026

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

Wednesday marked a new beginning for the Aladdin Hotel in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Molzer Development plans to turn the vacant building into 122 apartments, ranging from studios to one bedrooms, build a cocktail bar and restore the original design.

Managing Director Zach Molzer, 23, said his goal is to cater to the younger generation in every way, including rent. His hope is to keep rent under $2,000.

"You have individuals who graduate college making $50,000 to $60,000 a year," Molzer said. "They don’t want to live at home, they don’t want to live with a roommate, but they want to live in a vibrant area like downtown, but they can’t afford $2,000 a month in rent."

The development comes as more vacant buildings are being turned into apartment complexes, like the Midland Lofts.

Kansas City Councilman Crispin Rea is focused on development that will attract more residents downtown. He cited the new Barney Allis Plaza that's currently under construction and how that will enhance the Aladdin, and vice versa.

"That’s the kind of development you want to see, where you have that synergy and momentum maximizing each other," Rea said.

Molzer said the apartments should be open by spring 2026. However, this will definitely not be Molzer's last project.

"I plan to do a lot more in Kansas City, especially buildings like this," Molzer said. "It’s pretty crazy to sit there and look at a 16-story building and say, 'I’m gonna help play a role in revitalizing that.'"