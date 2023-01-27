Watch Now
All northbound lanes closed on US 71 Highway at 22nd Street

Kansas City SCOUT
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 16:30:17-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All northbound lanes are closed on U.S. 71 Highway at 22nd Street due to a multi-vehicle collision, per the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Kansas City SCOUT reports the crash took place around 2:20 p.m. Friday.

Per KCMO police, the crash is believed to involve a dump truck and another vehicle.

One person was critically injured, and the area is expected to "close for hours," according to a KCFD spokesperson.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

