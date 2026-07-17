Alleged misuse of city funds prompts Missouri State Auditor's Office to launch audit of Holden

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced he will conduct an audit of the city of Holden following charges of alleged misuse of city funds.

Former Holden City Treasurer Trista Garrett is awaiting trial for felony charges of identity theft and stealing filed in 2025.

Fitzpatrick said he will conduct the audit to help provide a clearer picture of how Garrett alleged used city credit cards on more than $100,000 in personal transactions.

"We stand ready to assist law enforcement by providing a detailed accounting of the alleged fraud that may have taken place in the city of Holden," Fitzpatrick said in a press release. "Taxpayers deserve answers about how this was able to happen, and the city needs a blueprint to make sure misuse of taxpayer funds on this level cannot happen again. With our audit we will work to help the city improve its controls and procedures and its level of accountability and transparency."

The audit was requested by the Johnson County prosecuting attorney following a meeting with city officials Thursday.

The audit will look at the period of time when Garrett served as city treasurer — Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2025.

Individuals can share information confidentially for consideration during the Holden audit to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

A case review in Garrett's case is scheduled for July 27 and a pre-trial conference is set for Aug. 31.

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