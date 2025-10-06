Alleged suspect in Saturday's deadly wrong-way crash on I-29 had stolen car in Gladstone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News learned new details Monday in a Northland crime spree that ended in a deadly wrong-way crash Saturday on Interstate 29.

According to Gladstone police, a 36-year-old man was involved in a crash around 3 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 76th Street and N. Broadway.

The man fled from the scene of the crash into a wooded area nearby before returning to the intersection a short time later.

That's when police say he stopped the driver of a 2017 Subaru Forester in the middle of the road and jumped on the hood.

The suspect was able to steal the Subaru and took off south on N. Broadway.

Gladstone police say they briefly gave chase but stopped the pursuit when the suspect started driving southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway.

The suspect eventually started driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 29, where after a brief period of travel, he crashed head-on into a 2007 Honda Accord.

A 21-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman who was a passenger in the Honda was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Honda, a 22-year-old KCK man, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The force of the collision sent the Honda into a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse. The driver of the Traverse refused additional medical treatment.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. There was no update on his condition as of Monday afternoon.

