Alleged threat made against Overland Park Elementary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, an alleged threat was made against Overland Park Elementary on social media.

Principal Dominic Flora sent a letter to parents Wednesday morning talking about the threat and what the Shawnee Mission School District is doing to respond.

"We worked, along with district staff and local police, to follow up on the threat, and ensure there was no danger to our school," the letter said. "We are confident that there in no ongoing threat to the school."

The letter also thanked all parties involved in responding to the incident and to the individual who brought the information to the school's attention.

Flora wrote that this is an important time for families to talk to their students about "if you see something, say something" and to remind students that it is not okay to joke about threats of violence.