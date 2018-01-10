Alphapointe helps visually-impaired regain independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From machinery to packaging, Monrovio Perez stays busy.

“For me, I've always been a hands-on kind of person,” Perez said.

He’s one of several people who work here at Alphapointe.

“I found myself in a place where I can respect the job that I do,” Perez said.

From pens to prescription bottles, the nonprofit creates products for companies and government agencies across the country.

"Alphapointe is the third largest employer in the country for people who are blind,” Alphapointe Director of Education and Rehabilitation, Clay Berry said.

It also provides rehabilitation services to help people of all ages who are visually impaired.

“This last year we served a two-year-old and a 101-year-old. So we've got services that are relevant for people in all transitions and ages in life,” Berry said. “We teach people alternative techniques, how to do those skills independently.”

It’s a place Perez started coming to nine years ago when he began losing his eyesight.

“I lost my left eye when I was 6,” Perez said. “And I've slowly been losing my right eye, and then eventually my right eye will be completely blind.”

Managing his own company before, it has been an adjustment to relearn things he has been doing for years.

“It was like losing a part of me entirely,” he said. “It was devastating.”

Although going through that hard situation, it pushed Perez to work even harder and also learn he wasn’t alone.

“Working with other people who are struggling right along with me and seeing people who are hungry, that has changed me entirely,” Perez said.

And not letting sight keep him from what he’s envisioned for his life.

“If I don't grab onto my own destiny, nobody is going to give it to me,” Perez said. “And so that's where I am. My disability has set me back and whatever I want I have to go and get.”

Alphapointe is always looking for volunteers, donations and also hosts events throughout the year. If you’d like to learn more on how to be involved, click here.