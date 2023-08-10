Altercation leads to officer involved shooting in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect was shot in Platte County following an early morning altercation in Leavenworth.

About 1:30 a.m. an altercation began in Leavenworth, Kansas.

The suspect reportedly fled and a chase moved into Platte County near 92 Highway and the Route 45 Spur, where a Leavenworth officer reportedly shot the suspect.

The suspect has been transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured.

The Route 45 Spur has been shut down while an investigation is underway.

Leavenworth Police and the Platte County Sheriff's Office, along with KCPD officers are assisting in the investigation.

