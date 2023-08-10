Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Altercation leads to officer involved shooting in Platte County

Altercation leads to officer involved shooting in Platte County
Steve Silvestri
Altercation leads to officer involved shooting in Platte County
Altercation leads to officer involved shooting in Platte County
Posted at 5:07 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 06:14:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect was shot in Platte County following an early morning altercation in Leavenworth.

About 1:30 a.m. an altercation began in Leavenworth, Kansas.

The suspect reportedly fled and a chase moved into Platte County near 92 Highway and the Route 45 Spur, where a Leavenworth officer reportedly shot the suspect.

The suspect has been transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured.

The Route 45 Spur has been shut down while an investigation is underway.

Leavenworth Police and the Platte County Sheriff's Office, along with KCPD officers are assisting in the investigation.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest information as soon as it is available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app