'Always so mannerable': Fallen WyCo deputy loved popular KCK pizza place since childhood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wilson's Pizza and Grill is a popular spot on Quindaro Blvd. in Kansas City, Kansas.

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming grew up with it. As the deputy got older, he had a menu favorite.

"He ordered, on a consistent basis, 10-piece wings and fries," said Gary Wilson, the restaurant's owner.

Deputy Ming came to the restaurant once or twice a week.

Even though he usually came in with the same order, Wilson didn't realize he had been a regular customer for quite some time.

"I kept looking at him, I said 'I know you,"' Wilson said. "His dad used to always bring them up here when they were kids to eat pizza with me every weekend...every Friday and Saturday night."

Wilson remembered Deputy Ming no differently than everyone else.

He said Ming was a "top-notch young man."

Ming family Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming being held by his father as a newborn .

"He had a real big smile and he was always so mannerable," Wilson said. "I mean, he was just…we would just sit and talk sometime, and he would tell me some things about his life."

Deputy Ming's father would say that and so much more.

He shared his first public statement Monday afternoon, describing the deputy as "the kind of young man any parent would be proud of."

Wilson saw Ming for the last time last week as he put in his usual order.

"When I heard the name, it just…my heart sunk for the young man," Wilson said. "It takes me back to my dad. My father was a firefighter, and every day he would go to work. I would always worry about him coming back safe."

While the family is receiving a flood of support, Wilson wants them to consider leaning on faith.

"What I want to say to the family is just keep trusting in God," Wilson said. "Hold on, just hold on. Stay prayed up and hold on. There’s no secret nothing to getting by this. Only time and only God can heal your heart."

A fundraiser for Deputy Ming is being put together by Wyandotte County.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office will hold a vigil to honor Deputy Ming at 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 30th.

The vigil will be in front of the Wyandotte County Courthouse, 710 N. 7th Street Trafficway.

Ming's high school classmates will hold a balloon release at 5:50 p.m. Saturday, August 2, at F. L. Schlagle High School, 2214 N. 59th Street, Kansas City, Kansas.

