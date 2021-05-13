Amazon Air begins daily cargo service to KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amazon Air touched down this morning to begin its daily cargo service to Kansas City International Airport.

The first flight on Amazon Air's branded 737-800 cargo aircraft arrived from Lakeland Linder International Airport in Florida.

Service will run daily.

Amazon Air will use 34,000 square feet of space at KCI to serve as an on-site area to sort packages bound for their next destination, and it will be managed by PrimeFlight Cargo.

The location is expected to support more than 50 jobs.

"The addition of Amazon Air at the airport strengthens KCI's impact as a regional economic engine, " said Kansas City Director of Aviation, Pat Klein.

"Growing the network of sites where Amazon Air flies is essential to supporting fast, free shipping for our customers," said Chris Preston, Director of Amazon Gateway Operations.

Amazon Air owns and leases a fleet of aircraft and works with third-party carriers to provide dedicated air cargo services for Amazon packages.