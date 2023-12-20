Amazon announces record-breaking sales over holidays, including its independent retailers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — According to Amazon, the retail giant saw record breaking Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

At its fulfillment center in Kansas City, Kansas alone, they processed 1.7 million packages in the last two months.

“We have had another banner year this year for Amazon,” said Josh Payton, the center’s general manger. “What we saw the last couple of years really helped to show the value of online shopping and what Amazon can do. Not only anything you need, but we can get it to you if you’re not able to go out and get it yourself.”

Not only has it been a record-breaking year for Amazon, but it has also been a big year for its independent retailers.

Small businesses selling on its platform this year surpassed $1 billion in sales during the Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend.

“If you’re a small business owner, the ability and the reach that Amazon gets you in terms of what customers can find out about your product and what customers can access your products,” Payton said.

In order to meet the increased orders, Payton says they are pulling out all the tools from Santa’s workshop.

“In this peak season, so over the course of the last two and half months, we’ve hired 400 folks,” Payton said. "We’ve offered overtime as well to our associates in order to meet the demand; we’ll continue that through the end of this week.”

Birdie Hansen, who owned a novelty candle shop in Westport, says she has been selling her products in-store, on the website and for the last year, on Amazon through a retailer.

But with the boom of online shopping, she will be launching her own storefront next year to take full advantage of the exposure.

“Online sales are up year-over-year about 30%, and our in store down about 43%,” Hansen said. “When you have Shopify store or an Etsy, you’re really hoping that the customer finds you. Where as when you’re on Amazon, you’re both using it as a sales platform and a search engine.”

Hansen says the way people shop has changed.

“People are less likely to venture out into Midtown, and if you can get products delivered to your door, why would you wanna leave?” Hansen said.

She believes online shopping is here to stay and hopes getting on Amazon will help her proactively reach new customers.

“So going where the consumer is,” Hansen said. “Consumers love free shipping; they love fast shipping. And being able to bundle your candle purchases with groceries, pet food, all of these other things you can get in one place, it’s hard to say no.”

