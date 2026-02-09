KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amazon announced Monday it has launched Prime Air drone delivery for customers in parts of the Kansas City area.

Following several months of planning and coordination with local, state and federal agencies, the company launched its first delivery in the market Monday morning from its fulfillment center at 6925 Riverview Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas.

Amazon launches Prime Air drone delivery for parts of Kansas City

The delivery drones have a round-trip range of 15 miles, creating a 7.5-mile delivery radius around the KCK facility. Roughly 177,100 people live within the delivery zone.

KSHB Map showing the 7.5-mile delivery radius for a proposed Amazon Prime Air Drone Delivery Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Drone deliveries will be made during daylight hours only and involve packages weighing five pounds or less.

The company says it will ramp up operations in the first half of 2026.

Amazon first identified the Kansas City market for drone delivery in early 2025.

The first location identified for possible drone delivery was at the Amazon fulfillment center at 4001 E. 149th St., near Missouri Highway 150 and Botts Road. The company obtained a special use permit in April 2025 from the Kansas City, Missouri, Planning Commission.

In May 2025 , the company confirmed it was working with the Unified Government’s Planning Commission in KCK to use its Riverview Avenue location as a drone delivery site.

The company initially planned to launch the service to capture the 2025 holiday season.

Amazon Prime Air’s launch in Kansas City marks the seventh market in the country to have drone service. Other markets include Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, Waco, San Antonio, Tampa and Detroit.

