Amazon opens 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center for large, bulky items in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amazon opened a more than 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center Tuesday in Liberty.

The facility — which will focus on packing and shipping large and bulky items longer than 96 inches or heavier than 50 pounds, like exercise equipment and mattresses — will be located in the Liberty Commerce Center, which is located at 2361 S. Withers Road.

Amazon said in a release that the fulfillment center, which is currently hiring with pay beginning at $17 an hour, will create more than 500 jobs.

“It’s a privilege to further our investment in Liberty to meet the growing customer demand for larger items in the Kansas City metro, while also creating career opportunities for the community,” site leader Jyoti Sharma said in a written statement.

The fulfillment center marks the 12th Amazon facility in the Kansas City area.

Amazon previously opened a sortation center in the Liberty Commerce Center in August 2022.