Amazon planning retail store on Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials at global e-commerce giant Amazon are working with Kansas City, Missouri, leaders to bring a retail store to the Country Club Plaza.

According to city documents, Amazon officials applied on Oct. 5, 2021, to remodel a building located at 450 Nichols Rd.

The building sits on the northeast corner of the intersection of Nichols Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officials representing Amazon and the Country Club Plaza did not immediately return messages for additional information.

In August , the company announced several different types of physical stores it planned to roll out in the coming quarters.

It wasn’t clear what type of Amazon store the Kansas City location would feature.

City documents say the staff is still working through the approval process.

