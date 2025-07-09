KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before you load up your Amazon cart with Prime Day deals, let's avoid scammers.

Amazon has a page with warnings.

Amazon provides tips to avoid scams while shopping for deals

The company says to beware of phone calls or texts about orders, false urgency and getting pressured to buy a gift card.

Amazon will never ask for payment by phone or email, and you won't be asked to pay with a gift card. If you get a text about an order, don't click any links.

Amazon recommends going to your account or app and looking at your order history.

You can contact Amazon through a self-service tool, and you can report a scam even if you don’t have an account.

Amazon recommends checking the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker, where you can look up other reported scams or report one yourself.

I searched Amazon on the BBB Scam Tracker and found reports from just yesterday, July 8.

