Amazon provides tips to avoid scams while shopping for deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before you load up your Amazon cart with Prime Day deals, let's avoid scammers.
Amazon has a page with warnings.
The company says to beware of phone calls or texts about orders, false urgency and getting pressured to buy a gift card.
Amazon will never ask for payment by phone or email, and you won't be asked to pay with a gift card. If you get a text about an order, don't click any links.
Amazon recommends going to your account or app and looking at your order history.
You can contact Amazon through a self-service tool, and you can report a scam even if you don’t have an account.
Amazon recommends checking the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker, where you can look up other reported scams or report one yourself.
I searched Amazon on the BBB Scam Tracker and found reports from just yesterday, July 8.
