Prairie Village Amber Alert canceled; children located safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 12:45 a.m. | Police say the two children have been located safe and as a result, have canceled the Amber Alert.

EARLIER | An Amber Alert was issued Friday night after a father forcibly took two of his children and sped away from a Prairie Village, Kansas, park.

Prairie Village police say Sherman Darrell Hicks, 20, took his two children from their mother at 7 p.m. at Franklin Park, 8700 Roe Avenue in Prairie Village.

The children are Sammantha Julia Hicks, 2, and Sherman James Hicks III, 1.

Sammantha is 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 26 pounds.

She has brown hair and borwn eyes.

Sammantha was wearing black pants and a green jacket.

Her brother, Sherman, is 2 feet tall and weighs 22 pounds.

Sherman has brown hair and eyes.

He was wearing a tan sweat suit with blue and red sleeves.

Their father, Sherman Hicks, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He was wearing a tan hoodie and sweat pants.

Hicks left the park in 2015 dark blue Honda CRV with Kansas temporary license tag C603549.

Anyone with information about Hicks and the children should call 911.

Police say they are in imminent danger.

