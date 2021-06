KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol has canceled an Amber Alert for two children taken near Highway 21 and Highway 72 in Centerville, Missouri.

Grant Baker, 7 and Carter Baker, 9, were allegedly taken by there father Jason Wayne Baker.

Wayne Baker, 43, allegedly shot the children's mother before taking off with the children.

MSHP previously said he was heading south on Highway 21 in a cream colored Chevrolet Tahoe. They also believed a second vehicle was involved.