AMBER alert issued for 2 missing children, ages 11, 5, from St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER alert for two missing children last seen at a home in St. Louis.

Terryjae Rhodes, an 11-year-old female, and King Rhodes, a 5-year-old male, were taken from a residence around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Tyndall Drive in St. Louis. Troopers say the children were taken from the residence by an unknown adult Black female.

Terryjae is described as a Black female, five-feet, three-inches tall, weighing 115 bounds with black hair and brown eyes.

King is described as a Black male, three-feet, four-inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Troopers did not provide any additional information about the suspect.

The alert was issued for the St. Louis region of Missouri, though no suspect direction of travel was immediately provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—